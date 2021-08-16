Appeal for laptops to be donated to Horsham school children

Despite national campaigns to equip schools with laptops during the pandemic, the club identified a desperate need for more to be used both in school and externally, even when the various lockdowns had come to an end.

Lion Tom Osborne said: “Despite the difficulties Horsham Lions Club has faced during this pandemic, we have continued to uphold our international motto ‘We Serve’ by supporting those people in most need.

“Now that we are seeing a light appearing at the end of a very long tunnel, Horsham Lions Club is looking for new projects in order to help our Horsham community.

The Horsham Lions Club is appealing for businesses to donate unwanted laptops so they can be given to school children in the district. Picture : Habibur Rahman

“One of the major issues that has been highlighted during this ‘pandemic emergency’ is the fact that vast numbers of children living in the UK had very little means of undertaken their school work via the online platforms.

“Horsham Lions have been in touch with local primary schools and have identified a continuing need for additional laptops in order to undertake work in the classrooms.”

The club is also seeking help from IT experts who can ensure that the donated laptops meet the required specifications as well as guaranteeing that each hard drive has been completely wiped, leaving none of the previous owner’s data.

Donated laptops must have an operating system and be fully working with a power adaptor. All laptops will be required to run Windows 10 or latest Mac OS, or Chromebooks running the latest Chrome OS.