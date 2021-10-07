‘Angel’ event to be held in Horsham to honour loved ones lost in the pandemic

The event - ‘Surrounded by a Thousand Angels’ - is being organised by the Horsham United Reformed Church in Springfield Road.

A spokesperson said that the church “recognise that the last couple of years have been a real struggle for many during the Covid 19 pandemic.

“To help relieve some of the suffering and to help with the healing process, we will be hosting a week of commemoration and devotions for all of those dear ones lost during these tumultuous years.”

An 'angel' event is to be held in Horsham to remember loved ones lost in the pandemic

The church will be open every day during the week November 1 - 7 for visitors to go and sit surrounded by an exhibition of ‘a thousand ethereal angels.’

The spokesperson added: “Take some time and space for remembering those lost, or to be thankful for those have been with you to comfort you through these difficult times.

“Enjoy some quiet time for individual prayers, or you can request that prayers are said for you and yours, plus time for lighting candles, listening to poetry, and uplifting music.”

Angels, the spokesperson added, are “mentioned many times in the Bible, they are generally thought to be protectors and messengers of God.

“In the book of Psalms, it is said that angels guard us and lift us up in their hands.”

Opening times are: Sunday October 31 10.30: Service to officially open the Surrounded by a Thousand Angels event.

Monday November 1: 10.00 – 12.00; Tuesday November 2: 12.00 – 14.00; Wednesday November 3: 17.00 – 19.00; Thursday November 4: 15.00 – 17.00; Friday November 5: 11.00 – 13.00; Saturday November 6: 12.00 – 14.00; and Sunday November 7: 5pm special service: A reflection of the week with hymns and prayers, plus a full roll call of names of all of those who have had prayers said for them.