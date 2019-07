Police were alerted when a gang of youths created havoc in Burgess Hill on Monday night.

The gang of around a dozen youngsters were reported to be banging noisily on cars in St Wilfrid’s Road at around 10.15pm.

Police say the incident was the latest in a number of reports of a large group being disruptive in the area and that a local prevention team has been alerted.

Officers say there were no reports of damage to the cars in St Wilfrid’s Road.