A-list hairdresser Beverly Cobella to visit Horsham salon
Hairdresser to the stars Beverly Cobella will be showcasing at a Horsham hair salon in November.
Beverly, who appeared on TV’s Lorraine show last year, will be at The Company Hairdressing in Horsham on November 15.
The A-list hairdresser - the first female hairdresser to win British Hairdresser of the Year and receive the MBE - has been a huge inspiration to hairdressers throughout Britain over the past 28 years.
And she continues to inspire hairdressers on a global level.
Horsham’s Company Hairdressing in Middle Street will host Beverly for what they say will be ‘a full day of inspiration and knowledge.’
A spokesperson said: “Not only will we get to hear about her incredibly successful career in the hair industry, and to understand more about her as a person, but also how she’s looking to the future of mentoring and educating a new generation of hairdressers – something The Company Hairdressing aspires to too.”
Beverly has received numerous awards for her inspirational work for shows, seminars, photographic work, TV work, and education.
The spokesperson added: “Beverly’s motto of ‘Knowledge is a gift – a gift that should be shared’ shines through her effortless flair for teaching, inspiring, and raising standards.
“Besides inspirational and humorous tales of Beverly’s wonderful career in hairdressing, we shall get a rare insight into a hairdressing icon, where we go deep into how she’s navigated through big changes in her life, and one that will give you a real understanding on what it takes to get to the top of the ladder in the hairdressing industry.”