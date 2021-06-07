‘A great day out’ on offer at Cowfold Festival

Cowfest will kick off on July 3 with a fete being held from 12 noon to 5pm followed by an evening festival from 7-10pm.

It all takes place at Cowfold Playing Fields and village green.

The fete will include stalls, a fair ground, a classic car show, BBQ, pizza van, licensed bar, pony rides, animal petting, inflatable wipeout, large screen outdoor TV showing the football, dance acts, steam trains, live evening music on a big stage - and a dog show.

There will be all the fun of the fair at Cowfold Festival on July 3

The festival is run by a voluntary not-for-profit committee and members are hoping to raise enough funds to cover the costs and also invest back into local causes.

A spokesman said: “It is a really great day out.”