26 pictures from the 10th Horsham Lions Swimarathon fundraiser

Twenty-four registered teams created a ‘joyful and electric atmosphere’ during the fundraiser which was held at the Pavilions in the Park on Sunday, September 19.

The teams swam 2,685 lengths in the 25 metre main pool which equates to 44.75 metric miles over the four hours the event took place.

Lion Tom Osborne, the club’s publicity officer, said: “The standard of swimming was very high as illustrated by the fact 20 teams swam more than 100 lengths in the 55 minutes allocated.

“The remaining teams, who were made up of very young participants, had very creditable performances for which we are most grateful.

“The Swimarathon is always held for a charity and for the second consecutive year it is Horsham Matters.

“Horsham Lions will be donating the majority of its share of the monies raised by this Swimarathon and the remaining balance will help local good causes.”

The amount pledged on the day was £5,321, and the donation for Horsham Matters will help it achieve its objective of developing a community hub to provide a ‘one stop shop’ for vulnerable residents.

Set up in 2006, the charity works to relieve hardship through the provision of essential services, (food, fuel and, shelter) in order to make a positive long lasting impact on people’s lives.

Crucial in this support in the community is providing emergency food for individuals and families, through the Horsham Food Bank and the running of the Horsham night shelter for the homeless people during the winter months. Along with these services the charity provides furniture to single and couples being housed in accommodation with no possessions

On behalf of Horsham Lions Club, a delighted past president – Gordon Hoare – gave thanks to all participating teams, old and new, to their supporters and sponsors for pledging an impressive amount of money for a local charity.

For more about Horsham Lions Club or to become a member, contact Lion David Trowbridge at [email protected] or visit www.horshamlions.freeuk.com

