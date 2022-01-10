25 years service award given to Horsham carer

Hazel Light, a dedicated carer, started at Barchester in December 1996, just 1 year after the Westlake House opened and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Hazel said: “I just love working here with the residents and my colleagues, we are a family.”

Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Hazel has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

LOCAL CARER CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF SERVICE WITH WESTLAKE HOUSE.

Kate Day, general manager of Westlake House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Hazel. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Westlake House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Hazel!”

Westlake House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.