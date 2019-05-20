£16k raised for disabled veterans at one-off auction in Wisborough Green

A special auction held at Bellmans Auctioneers in Wisborough Green has raised thousands for a charity supporting disabled veterans.

A total of £16,279 was donated at the one-off event for Worthing-based Care for Veterans as part of the charity’s centenary celebrations.

Guests were welcomed by a drinks and canapés reception on Thursday May 9, and were entertained by magician Tony Charles who performed close-up tricks and illusions.

The auction was undertaken by Bellmans’ auctioneer, Philip Belcher, who guided bidders through the 60 Lots on offer which included holidays, driving experiences, works of art, and money-can’t-buy items such as having a character named after you in a future Peter James novel and a reception at the crime scene of the Hatton Garden robbery.

Care for Veterans’ head of fundraising and marketing, Elizabeth Baxter, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who came to our auction and helped to raise this incredible amount of money.

“I’d also like to give special thanks to Philip Belcher and everyone at Bellmans for their hard work, and for helping to make the auction as successful as it was.

“Thanks also to Sussex Life for their support and to all who so generously donated the 60 amazing Lots on offer.

“Thanks to the generosity of these donors and Bellmans, who waived all their commission fees, 100 per cent of the money raised will go towards the vital care and rehabilitation of the disabled veterans at Care for Veterans.”

For more information about Care for Veterans, visit www.careforveterans.org.uk

