16 things to do in and around Horsham this October half term

Here are a few ideas we have picked out for you to consider.
1.
Tulley's Farm Shocktober Fest, Tulley's Farm, Crawley, RH10 4PE
Visit the UK's number 1 Halloween event, who are celebrating 25 years of screams, this half term. If it's too scary for you, there is also a pick your own pumpkin patch, pumpkin nights, escape rooms and tea rooms for family fun this half term. For more information and to book, visit https://www.halloweenattractions.co.uk/
2.
Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, RH16 1XP
A Halloween Whodunnit Spooktacular is going to be held at Borde Hill Garden, 16th - 31st October 2021
This Halloween half term, bring your family to a spooktacular costume party at Foolish Mortal Mansion. Young witches and wizards can explore the garden on a daily story trail, helping Detective Snoop discover what happened to Sir Dangerous Powers, the owner of Foolish Mortal Mansion, and whodunnit!
The adventure playground, cafe and nature walks will remain open to visitors.
£3.00 per trail plus admission, to include a prize (FREE to Members).
All Garden entry and trails must be pre-booked in advance at: www.bordehill.co.uk/bookyourvisit
3.
Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Brighton Rd, Horsham RH13 6PP These stunning ancient gardens, with its nature walks and sculpture garden, are definitely worth the visit. Visit the spooktacular pumpkin trail or the halloween afternoon tea for some fun this half term More details: https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/afternoon-tea-at-leonardslee-house
4.
Horsham Park, RH12 2DW Horsham Park is a great place for all the family with its large open space, sensory garden and human nature garden for peaceful walks. There is also a huge play area and skate park. Located next to the park is the Pavillions in the Park which offers a wide range of sports and swimming facilities, as well as a cafe. For more information visit https://www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-pavilions-in-the-park/