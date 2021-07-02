1.4-mile pier to pier swim in aid of British Heart Foundation

Gail is a keen swimmer but had never had more than a paddle in the sea before bravely taking the plunge in icy temperatures off the Littlehampton beach at Christmas.

The first dip was in freezing conditions but now she is ready to make waves by swimming the 1.4 miles between the two Dorset landmarks on Saturday to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Gail, who works at Wick Football Club, said: “I’ve always wanted to do wild water swimming and decided to start going into the sea after the loss of my mum Angela last year as it is good for your fitness and mental health.

Gail Sellars

“My brother Chris bought me a wetsuit for Christmas and I took my first dip a couple of days later and it was absolutely freezing.

“It was 2 degrees Celsius in the water and the air temperature was -3 degrees Celsius but I was determined to stick it out and I have been training hard for the pier-to-pier ever since.

“There have been a few frightening times when the waves have knocked me off my feet and the tide has dragged me about but it’s a case of fight or take flight and I’m a fighter.”

Gail, who has a passion for football, redoubled her efforts after being shocked as she watched Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffer a heart attack while playing in the European Championship.

She said: “It was horrible to watch and it brought home the importance of raising awareness in the good work being done by the British Heart Foundation.

“It is a marvellous cause and I’m hoping to raise as much money as possible for them on Saturday.”