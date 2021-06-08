Love (and Sussex weddings) are all we need: One Thing or a Mother

Months of planning and excitement quickly turned to stress and uncertainty as Coronavirus tightened its grip on the UK, until, eventually, postponing their big day in May became inevitable.

Then, after some hope through the summer, the new date set for the autumn last year also had to be postponed. The whole dance of changing the date started again, as they tried to find a new one where the venue, photographer and a host of other people involved in creating a wedding were all available.

It was set for third time lucky last week, and while it still couldn’t go ahead in its original intended form, they were finally able to tie the knot.

I'm so happy weddings can happen again. Picture: Shutterstock

And it was totally worth the wait.

They decided to have the church service with just close family and their best man and maid of honour, and delay their reception for all their friends and family until later this year.

And while we did have to wear masks and distance in family groups in church, once we were sat down, it didn’t feel much different to a pre-Covid wedding.

The same tears welled-up in my eyes as my now sister-in-law walked down the aisle.

Katherine loves a good wedding

I felt the same joy at hearing them say their vows, and the music that was played during the service sounded just as sweet, no matter how many people were in the congregation.

It was honestly a perfect day and a perfect wedding, because if the past year has taught us anything, it’s that love, family and friends are everything.

Being lucky enough to be a part of their special day, a day purely celebrating love and happiness, felt even more of a privilege after a year of being deprived of much contact with my loved ones.

Covid might be the most overbearing thing in our lives right now, but a wedding is the perfect salve to make you remember it’s definitely not the most important.

I said to my brother and his wife after the big day that it made my heart happy to see them finally married, after a year of so many disappointments. And it is so true. I almost forgot about the Covid world for that day. I was just so happy for them and happy to be in their little wedding bubble.

For anybody feeling a bit down, I’d really recommend a good wedding (but, please, don’t rush into a marriage. Long term, I’m not sure that will help!)

And if you thought a column about motherhood with no mention of children was a little strange, here’s a couple of titbits from the day...

My daughter, the flower girl, looked gorgeous, but not sure everyone would have been able to tell, as she may have broken a 50-metre speed record walking up the aisle. And when there was a pause for reflection during the service, my son asked: ‘Mummy, when’s the show starting again?’

No matter what the occasion, kids will always make you laugh.