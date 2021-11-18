All you need to know about the West Sussex Gazette’s campaign to protect our green spaces

We launched the campaign on the back of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tory Party Conference speech, in which he signalled a shift away from ‘jamming’ the South East with homes.

Prioritising building on brownfield land was also mentioned – something we heartily welcomed, given the swathes of countryside currently under threat.

But words in a conference speech do not amount to planning policy, so we called on our political representatives to ensure action swiftly followed.

Buck Barn

You can view our campaign launch comment here.

From there, we covered the concerning water neutrality issue which has put many plans in the north of the county on hold. Click here for the full story.

And from week three onwards, we have given over our front page to various groups who share our concerns.

From gaps between settlements to vast areas facing the imposition of thousands of homes, we hope focusing on a different site or issues each week will help to highlight what is at stake if the government does not change its approach.

As ever, we welcome your views. Email us at [email protected]

Please see below for our latest pieces:

Week three: Save Our South Coast Alliance outlines the scale of the environmental challenge current housebuilding pressures. Click here for the full comment

Week four: West of Ifield development – comment from those opposing up to 10,000 homes here

Week five: Goring Gap – a green space which remains at risk of development, despite council resistance to a developer’s plans. See here for the full comment piece.