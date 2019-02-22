New job opportunities at Horsham apprenticeship fair

Older people who want to retrain in a new career could benefit from an apprenticeship fair being held in Horsham next month.

The fair is being staged by Horsham District Council together with West Sussex County Council. A spokesman said: “It is a major career route for young people starting out on their careers, but also older, more experienced people are now starting to retrain using apprenticeship courses.”

The fair - being held at the Drill Hall in Denne Road, Horsham, on March 9 from 10am to 2pm - is being hosted by more than 40 apprentice employers and training providers.

Gordon Lindsay, Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy, said: “I think it is good news for all people considering an apprenticeship that the Apprenticeship Fair is making a return to Horsham after last year’s successful event.

“Apprenticeship training programmes let you gain real work experience - and earn money - while you learn and at the end you receive a recognised qualification.

“I believe this event goes a long way to ensuring apprenticeships are represented as a real and meaningful alternative to university entrance and are fast becoming a new route to a different career for experienced workers.”

Horsham Council itself runs a successful apprenticeship programme with 12 apprentices working across a variety of council departments.

Confirmed employers who will be attending the free-to-attend fair include Gatwick Airport, AJW Aviation, Apollo Motor Group, the British Army and RAF, HMRC Border Force, Kier Construction, Metricell, NatWest, Nestle, RSPCA, Sussex Police, Thales, NHS, Brighton and Chichester Universities and Virgin. Mmany more employers are also expected to attend.

For a full list of exhibitors and for more information visit www.horsham.gov.uk/jobs-and-careers/employment-and-skills/apprenticeships or email Leigh Chambers at leigh.chambers@horsham.gov.uk