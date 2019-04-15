Mystery solved over puzzling crossing outside Horsham school

Mystery over a zebra crossing outside a Horsham school that led directly into a hedge has now been solved.

Residents were puzzled when they spotted the pedestrian crossing outside Millais School in Depot Road. It led from the corner of a pavement directly to a line of hedging.

The crossing at Millais School in Horsham photographed last week when it appeared to lead into a hedge SUS-191204-123143001

But now officials say that the crossing was a work in progress and part of the hedging has since been removed.

A spokesperson for Millais School said: “Work is ongoing over the school holidays to improve the safety for students crossing the school’s own busy bus lanes at the start and end of the day.

“The painting of the mini-zebra crossing across the bus lane was the first part of this work and now a new intersection pathway is also being added, which will be completed this week.”