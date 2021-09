East Grinstead shopkeeper gets inflatable alien and strange note in the post, say police

News you can trust since 1853

Funeral of Alexandra Bastedo takes place in Storrington

James Bond weekend to be staged in West Sussex

Lancing man given nine-year sentence for rape of Worthing woman

Police warning over new viral trend of ‘beaning’ as so-called bean bandits strike in Sussex

Air ambulance responds to serious crash on A286 in Chichester

East Grinstead shopkeeper gets inflatable alien and strange note in the post, say police

Police said Jill, 86, had been found safe and thanked people for their support in finding her.