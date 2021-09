Multi-vehicle A27 crash between Emsworth and Chichester - Police appeal for witnesses

News you can trust since 1853

CCTV at Shoreham Fort planned to combat anti-social behaviour

Trees to be axed at Horsham beauty spots after disease strikes

Designs to improve Bognor Regis sunken gardens to be put to public

Woman robbed at knifepoint in Littlehampton – police appealing for witnesses

Lane closure on the A24 following a hydraulic fluid spill

Worthing car park revamp welcomed but colour scheme to be revisited

Popular places to eat across Worthing earn Tripadvisor award for their great reviews

Multi-vehicle A27 crash between Emsworth and Chichester - Police appeal for witnesses

Police said that Daisy, 13, had last been seen on Monday (September 20).