Military fighter jets shock residents across the Horsham district

Military fighter jets left residents startled when they were spotted swooping low across the Horsham district.

Two F15 jets roared across the skies on Thursday leaving many wondering exactly what they were and where they had come from.

Residents in Horsham, Billingshurst, Kirdford and Coneyhurst were among those who took to social media to tell of their surprise at the sightings.

Some feared the jets were flying too close to the ground. They described them as being ‘very loud.’ One woman said: “Scared the hell out of me and my cat.”

Others described the sightings as ‘awesome’ and ‘fab.’ Many queried exactly what sort of military jets they were.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence later confirmed the jets were US Air Force F15s which were on a ‘routine training’ mission.