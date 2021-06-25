Man 'exposes himself' in Fittleworth
Police were called after a man reportedly exposed himself in Fittleworth this week.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 2:54 pm
Officers received reports of a man indecently exposing himself to a walker in Hesworth Common on Tuesday (June 22).
The incident took place at about 3.53pm, police have said, but after searching the area, were unable to locate to alleged offender.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a man indecently exposing himself in the woods at Hesworth Common, Fittleworth, about 3.53pm on 22 June.
"Officers responded to the scene and carried out an extensive search of the area, but there was no trace of the suspect."