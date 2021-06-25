Man 'exposes himself' in Fittleworth

Officers received reports of a man indecently exposing himself to a walker in Hesworth Common on Tuesday (June 22).

The incident took place at about 3.53pm, police have said, but after searching the area, were unable to locate to alleged offender.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a man indecently exposing himself in the woods at Hesworth Common, Fittleworth, about 3.53pm on 22 June.

