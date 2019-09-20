Large turnout for Horsham climate strike

A climate strike event in Horsham town centre held as part of a global campaign saw a large turnout this morning (Friday September 20.

Groups involved included South East Climate Alliance, Extinction Rebellion Horsham and Sussex Green Living.

Horsham climate strike in the Carfax

Campaigners met in the Carfax before marching along West Street and back. They then headed to council offices at Parkside and then Horsham MP Jeremy Quin’s office off Albion Way.

A similar event is being held in Steyning this afternoon.

Climate strikes are taking place across the world, with campaigners calling for action to tackle a global climate emergency.

A free exhibition is also being held on Saturday at Horsham’s Unitarian Church Gardens from 10am-4pm where visitors can find out more about the town’s wide range of environmental groups and hear about what initiatives are planned.

