Large police presence at incident in major Horsham road

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed officers are ‘currently dealing with an incident at an address in Brighton Road, Horsham’, which may cause some disruption for residents.

He added: “There is no known risk to the wider public at this time.

“We would like to thank local residents for their patience while we conduct enquiries.”

The scene of the incident

Three scene of crime officers and ‘lots of police’ are near the Arun Way junction of Brighton Road, an eyewitness told this newspaper.