Kitesurfer dies after incident in Bracklesham Bay

A helicopter was seen attending an incident at Bracklesham Beach. Pic: Eddie Mitchell.

Sussex Police said that officers were called to Bracklesham Bay at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, December 29 to reports of a kite-surfer in difficulties.

“Officers attended with paramedics but the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed, as has the coroner’s office.”