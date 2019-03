Fire crews from Chichester and Bognor arrived at a kitchen fire last night to find a dishwasher was alight.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call just before 9pm to a property in Oving Road, Chichester.

Breathing apparatus and a hose reel were used to put out the kitchen fire, which was under control by 9.45pm, the spokesman added.

There were no reported injuries.