How salt keeps the Sussex traffic moving in freezing winter weather
Salt is more than something to sprinkle on to your fish and chips, this common household ingredient helps keeps England’s roads moving.
As temperatures are forecast to remain cold across the country Highways England’s army of workers are ready 24/7 to descend on to motorways and major A roads across Sussex in a fleet of gritters, to keep traffic moving. Here’s the story of how the operation works.
The company stores around 280,000 tonnes of salt at its 127 depots, spread across the country at strategic locations but salt has already come on a long journey before it leaves the depots