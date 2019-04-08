Horsham woman’s London Marathon run to thank charity which cared for grandma

A Horsham woman will run the London Marathon to thank a charity which cared for her beloved grandmother during the final years of her life.

Joanna Arnold wants to raise at least £2,000 for The Royal Star & Garter Homes, when she runs the 26.2-miles course on Sunday April 28.

Joanna Arnold is set to run the London Marathon in memory of her grandma Muriel Webster SUS-190804-134835001

Her grandmother Muriel Webster spent two years receiving care at the south-west London home, which cares for ex-Servicemen and women and their partners living with disability or dementia, before her death in August 2018.

The 35-year-old said: “The care and love my grandma received from everyone at The Royal Star & Garter Homes was amazing. I was blown away by it.

“It was a real home-from-home, not just for grandma but us relatives too.”

Joanna, a facilities manager for a housing association, will also be wearing special tabs on the laces of her trainers, paying tribute to her grandmother. They read ‘every step’ and ‘for grandma’.

It will be her first marathon, and the first time she is raising money for the charity.

She added: “I’m nervous but I’m definitely looking forward to it. I’ll have a lot of friends and family there urging me on.

“It will be a challenge but one I’m looking forward to taking on.”

To sponsor Joanna, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joanna84