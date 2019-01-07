Horsham Pets at Home appeal raises thousands to help feed rescue dogs

A Horsham shop has raised thousands to help feed pets who spent Christmas in rescue shelters.

Pets At Home raised £4,749 for the Support Adoption For Pets annual Santa Paws appeal.

Staff and customers raised enough money to provide almost 9,270 dinners for Arundawn Dog Rescue.

Customers were given the opportunity to donate 50p to help provide a dinner for pets housed in rescue shelters over Christmas.

This year, the appeal aimed to raise enough money to provide 3 million dinners to homeless pets across the UK.

Thanks to help from the people of Horsham, the charity was able to exceed the record-breaking total since the annual fundraiser launched in 2013.

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager, Amy Wilson said: “This year we set an ambitious target to help raise enough money to feed more homeless pets than ever before.

“We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Horsham. Your help has brought a wagging tail and a happy Christmas to the lives of pets who need it most.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Every year it helps more than 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support. For more see www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk