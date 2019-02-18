Horsham Pancake Races down the years

The Horsham Pancake Races have been a major charity success down the years and a popular event in the town centre.

This year’s is on Thursday (February 21) so we have pulled together photos from recent years. Are you or your friends/work colleagues featured? For our guide to this year’s races see our story All you need to know about the 2019 Horsham pancake race

2018. Amber foundation. Pic Steve Robards SR1809610 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

2018. Ation Medical Research for Children. Pic Steve Robards SR1809639 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

2018. The Olive Tree Cancer Support. Pic Steve Robards SR1809658 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

2018. Marks and Spencer competing for Age UK. Pic Steve Robards SR1809742 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

View more