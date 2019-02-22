DM1923515a.jpg. Horsham pancake races, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190221-180123008 SUS-190221-180123008

Horsham Pancake Race - photos from the day

Big crowds turned out to cheer on the competitors in the annual Horsham Rotary Pancake Races in the Carfax yesterday (Thursday February 21).

Our photographer was there to capture the action. Can you spot yourself or a friend? For a report on the event see Horsham pancake race 2019: Winners crowned amid fierce competition. We also have video from the day.

DM1923300a.jpg. Horsham pancake races, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190221-180246008
DM1923308a.jpg. Horsham pancake races, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190221-180257008
DM1923318a.jpg. Horsham pancake races, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190221-180308008
The West Sussex County Times celebrated the paper's 150th anniversary this year by entering a team
