‘Horsham is becoming a coffee mecca’... Shoppers react to Starbucks return

Mixed opinions have been aired by Horsham shoppers after the news this week Starbuck is set to return to the town.

Developers behind the £35m scheme to create a new retail quarter at Piries Place confirmed the international coffee chain was one of several retailers which would be opening at the site later this year.

The news has divided opinion with many happy about the retailer’s return while others were disappointed about the potential of ‘another coffee shop’.

Commenting on the County Times Facebook page Ashleigh Jackson said: “I’m usually the first to moan about coffee shops, but I absolutely love Starbucks and have been sad since it left so this makes me happy.”

Lois Herbert said: “Should never got rid the first time.”

Vikki Simmons said: “Everyone moans about coffee shops but yet they are always full? I love Starbucks over the others so great news.”

James Gardiner added: “Bellissimo.”

However, others were not so excited for the retailer’s return bemoaning the opening of another coffee shop.

Karen Hens said: “How many more coffee shops do we need, for goodness sake.” She added: “I’ve only known Horsham for the last six years and I loved the town for its little, independent shops and some of the usual high street stores. I just feel that it’s becoming a coffee mecca but has less and less to offer.”

Richard Wilkinson said: “I’m renaming Horsham,it’s now called coffee town twinned with restaurant avenue. How many more do we need?” He added: “Don’t get me wrong at least it provides jobs.”

Meanwhile with developers still to confirm further at the site shoppers have put forward their ideas of what they would like to see open.

The usual suggestions included calls for Primark along with a return for McDonalds. However, others said they would like to see a Toby Carvery or for Sugar and Snow to make a comeback in the area.

