Residents across Sussex urged to plan ahead for a healthy and happy Easter

With the Easter holidays coming up, many people will be looking forward to a long weekend of rest and relaxation and maybe the odd chocolate egg or two.

Whether you’re going away, staying at home or working over the bank holiday weekend, the NHS is asking you to plan ahead so that you’re prepared, should you need them, by knowing the best place to go to get the information and support you need.

Make sure you have enough medicine to cover the holiday period

Dr Victoria Beattie, clinical lead across Sussex, said: “The key thing to remember before the Easter break is to plan in advance and ensure you and your family are well prepared for all eventualities. If you are going away this Easter, working the weekend like our NHS staff or staying at home - knowing where to go, should you have an urgent health care need.”

Here are some top tips to keep well over Easter:

Be prepared – make sure you get any prescriptions and medicines you might need well before the bank holidays

Don’t forget to order your regular prescriptions in advance and make sure you collect enough medication to last throughout the Easter period

The NHS is urging those on medication to plan ahead for Easter

Remember to take your prescribed medication with you if you are visiting family or friends

If you need an urgent prescription because you have run out of your normal prescribed medicines, call NHS111

Keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet at home, with medicines such as paracetamol which can treat a number of everyday illnesses

Take early action – seek advice from your local pharmacy if you have a long-term health condition and are starting to feel unwell before it gets more serious

However, should you or a loved one find yourself injured or unwell where should you go?

Talk to a Pharmacist – when you first have a common health problem that does not need you to be seen by a doctor such as runny nose, painful cough and headache. Your local chemist can give you advice on illnesses and the medicines you can take to treat them, and if they believe you need to see a doctor, they will tell you so

Call NHS 111 – If you need urgent medical help fast, but it’s not life threatening or you’re not sure where to go, an NHS 111 adviser will be able to assess you and direct you to the best placed service in your area. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Calls are free from all landlines and mobile phones.

Contact you GP – and make an appointment. You can now make an appointment with your GP up to 20:00 Monday to Friday, and book appointments on both Saturday and Sunday too.

Not registered with a GP? If you need to register with a GP, contact your local surgery. They will check you live within their practice area and will usually ask you to complete a form so your medical records can be transferred to your new surgery. You can find your nearest surgery by typing in a postcode at www.nhs.uk

Use Emergency Services wisely – call 999 or go to A&E only when it’s a serious injury or a life threatening situation.