Hats off to Worthing dog walkers supporting Turning Tides’ Wear a Woolly Hat Day

Dog walkers donned warm headgear for a social outing supporting Turning Tides on Wear a Woolly Hat Day.

Canine Conundrum UK, a social dog walking group, supported the homeless charity by organising a walk along Worthing beach in their warm hats and was joined by Charlie Chesman, Turning Tides’ community fundraiser.

Canine Conundrums UK organised a dog walk on Worthing beach for Turning Tides' Woolly Hat Day

Charlie spoke to the group about fundraising and how vital is to keep the charity running.

She said: “We have hostels throughout Worthing, with 500 people each month using our services. We help and support people from all different walks of life.

“It is great to come together and raise money and awareness. Fundraising will take a huge role going forward because of cuts in charity funding.”

The group joined businesses and schools across the area in supporting Wear a Woolly Hat Day, including staff and pupils at The Globe Primary in Lancing.

Recently, 20 supporters of the charity braved a cold night for a sleep out to experience what it is like to sleep rough, raising more than £6,000.

If you would like to take part in the Littlehampton sleepout on Saturday, February 23, at River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton from 6pm, register online at turning-tides-sleepouts-2019.eventbrite.co.uk.

Visit www.turning-tides.org.uk for more information about the charity.