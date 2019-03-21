Fresh moves in plan to create new Horsham fire station

Plans to create a state-of-the-art new fire station in Horsham have taken a step forward today (March 21).

West Sussex County Council put forward proposals last year to move the current fire station in Hurst Road to a new site off the A24 at Highwood.

A new fire station is planned for Horsham SUS-180908-103253001

As part of the scheme a new fire service training centre would be created next to the new station along a new joint blue-light satellite station close to the town centre to provide facilities for on-call fire engines and a front counter for Sussex Police. For more see our previous story: New state-of-the-art fire station planned for Horsham

The council confirmed today that Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance and resources, had approved £1.5m of funding which will be used to create a ‘detailed building and infrastructure design of the scheme’.

The project as a whole is estimated to cost £26.5m.

In August the council launched a public consultation on plans to relocate the fire station.

In them it said the current fire station - which is more than 50 years old - no longer provided the operational training environment required for a modern fire service.

According to the council in the latest plans, it states the new fire service facility could be used to house office space for Sussex Police. The training centre could also be used by other emergency services as well as being rented out to other partner agencies.

Possible location for Horsham blue-light satellite post for emergency services is revealed

The proposals also outline the creation of ‘innovative renewable energy infrastructure’ which would power the facilities at the site and also create extra income.

As part of the plans the fire station in Hurst Road would be sold along with the current temporary training building in Horley, generating around £3.8m.

The council said it estimated there would be a slight increase in response time to incidents in the town centre due to the move however, this would be mitigated by the creation of the satellite station which it would share with police and paramedics.