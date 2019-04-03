Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do this month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Horrible Science fun for families this Easter

Wakehurst is hosting two weeks of Horrible Science activities based on the best-selling Horrible Science books by Nick Arnold (April 6-22).

Families are invited to check out the weirdest and most horrible plants, from bug eating monsters to plants that kill in a variety of activities.

Adult tickets cost £13.95 but kids can get in for free. Many activities are free too with entry to the gardens.

Horrid Science lab: Investigate foul fungi and meet creepy carnivorous plants.

Stink workshops: Create horrid smells and make a unique potion. £4.

Botanist Hall of Fame: An exhibition of famous botanists from the past to the present.

Potty planting. Find out what our scientists are doing to ensure the survival of our favourite foods. Plant your own bean to take home with you.

Wicked Weeds Detective Trail: A chocolate hunt through the woods. £4.

Find out what else is happening at www.kew.org/wakehurst.

A celebration of individuality and the power of laughter

Elmer The Patchwork Elephant is at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Friday and Saturday, April 12-13.

Performances start at 2pm with a Saturday matinee at 11.30am.

A spokesperson said: “Based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is a celebration of individuality and the power of laughter.

“Elephants, as everyone knows, are big, have trunks, and are grey. But Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours. His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood, until the day he gets tired of being different and tries to blend in with the herd.”

Tickets from £13.50. Visit worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Join a cast of colourful characters in Wonderland

A brand new stage version of Alice in Wonderland is heading to Horsham’s Capitol on Good Friday, April 19.

Tickets cost £16 and performances start at 2pm and 6pm. Call 01403 750220.

Join the tea party and meet the Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts, plus many more colourful characters.

This exciting and playful take on Lewis Carroll’s tale features a professional cast of energetic performers, as well as catchy new songs and plenty of humour.

The production aims to delight audiences of all ages.

A chance to see the dance stars of tomorrow

Families can see the best in Sussex performing arts talent at Crawley’s Hawth this month.

Live to Dance by Roshe Performing Arts features more than 20 original dance and musical theatre items (April 18-20).

A spokesperson said: “Dancing School of the Year Winner Roshe Performing Arts have been producing professional quality shows for over 60 years. Mix their original choreography, outstanding lighting and excellent staging with their amazing dancers and attention to detail and you get a first-class dance production.”

Shows are at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee on April 20 at 2.30pm.

Call 01293 553636.

