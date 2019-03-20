Firefighters tackle huge blaze involving caravans in Haywards Heath

Eight fire engines are at the scene of a huge blaze involving a number of caravans in Haywards Heath.

The fire in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, broke out at 4.18pm this afternoon (March 20).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a fire in Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield at 4.18pm this afternoon (March 20).

“One appliance initially attended, and upon arrival was met with a well-established fire involving a number of caravans.

“The incident has now been escalated to make eight pumps in attendance, along with specialist appliances including a water carrier. The incident is ongoing at this time.”

Scaynes Hill Road has been closed off by police, a spokesman confirmed.

Photo contributed by Shannon O'Sullivan

Residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Slow traffic in the area has also been reported.

An eyewitness said on Facebook she she heard ‘a lot of explosions’.