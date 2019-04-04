Fire safety graduates celebrate at Horsham Fire Station

A group of students have graduated from a fire service training scheme at Horsham Fire Station.

The youngsters successfully completed West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s FireBreak programme.

The pass out parade was watched by family and friends of the graduates, who were from various schools in the area.

The 11 students completed a week of training, which included hose running, ladder climbs and wearing breathing apparatus.

They also learned about fire safety, CPR and have gained a HeartStart first aid training qualification.

Group manager Adrian Willard, who presented the graduates with their awards, said: “Well done to another fantastic group of young people who have shown hard work and determination in what has been a challenging week for them.

“They should be really proud of their achievements and I hope they take away with them positive memories and valuable skills such as discipline, teamwork and improving self-confidence.”

The graduates were Chloe Walker-Smith and Liv Aylmore from Millais, Codie Reid from The Forest School, Kai Nahar and Rosie Lastra from Hazelwick, Logan Taylor from Oriel High School, Ollie Mercer and Saxon Dockerill from The Weald, Preston Gale and Tommy Berwick from Tanbridge House and Tyler Mounteney from Muntham House.

FireBreak is run by the service’s targeted education team. It is aimed at secondary school students encouraging them to become positive role models and learn skills they can use to help towards maintaining a safe community.

The fire service is at the heart of West Sussex County Council’s Communities and Public Protection Directorate, working to support communities to become safer, stronger and more resilient.