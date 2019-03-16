Fire crews on scene after tree hits Sussex home

Firefighters are working to remove a large oak tree after it fell into a Sussex home and damaged the roof of another.

Video footage by Eddie Howland shows tree surgeons at work at the property in Howard Road, in Bewbush, Crawley.

Tree hits Crawley home. Eddie Howland

Both the residents in the house and the home next door were evacuated following the incident this morning.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reported injuries and a technical rescue unit had since been stood down.