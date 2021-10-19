Fire crews from Horsham and Mid Sussex called to help fight blaze in county

Multiple fire crews are dealing with the incident in Hambrook this afternoon (October 19).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews have been called to an agricultural building off Priors Leaze Lane.

Appliances from Chichester, Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Cosham, Havant and Southsea are at the scene.

In an emergency call 999 and ask for the fire service.

A spokeswoman added: “We also have our water carrier and crew from Burgess Hill Fire Station and breathing apparatus support unit and crew from Horsham Fire Station in attendance at the scene, alongside the water carrier from

Bordon and the Aerial Ladder Platform from Southsea.