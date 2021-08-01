Fire breaks out at Crawley Goods Yard

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed six fire engines were sent to the blaze at a business on the site in Gatwick Road.

A spokesman added: “We were called at 22.41pm on Saturday, July 31, to a fire involving recycling materials at a business’ site in Crawley Goods Yard,

“One jet and one hose-reel was used.

Fire crews at the scene in Crawley

“Six fire engines attended. These were from Horsham, Crawley, Turners Hill, Godstone, Reigate, Brighton’s aerial ladder platform and the water carrier from Uckfield.

“Crews left the scene at 12.51am this morning.”