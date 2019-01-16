Fight steps up in battle against Horsham incinerator

Campaigners have stepped up their fight as they continue to battle against plans to build an incinerator in Horsham.

Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling is appealing a decision made by West Sussex County Council to turn down its bid to create a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility along Langhurstwood Road.

The planning Inspectorate has confirmed this week the appeal is valid and residents now have until February 25 to send the inspector additional comments on scheme.

A meeting is due to be held this evening (January 16) by campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham to discuss the appeal.

It has called on people to submitted their objections as soon as possible and also says it is seeking funding for legal action to fight the appeal.

A spokesman for the group said: “No Incinerator 4 Horsham (Ni4H) Community Group has been researching and seeking advice since we heard of the appeal just before Christmas.

“Whilst there is much that volunteers can do, we clearly need a stronger advocate than one of us. Funds permitting, we urgently require legal advice, consultancy reports by one or more recognised experts, and a barrister, who can explain and present the case for concerned residents, to the Planning Inspector at the Public Inquiry with authority.

“UK Without Incineration Network (UKWIN) has advise us that we need to raise £30,000 as soon as possible and may need as much as £50,000.”

The meeting is due to be held at the Parish Room at St Margaret’s Church in Church Street, Warnham, at 7.30pm.

Those looking to support the group can contact NoIncinerator4Horsham@gmail.com or visit www.ni4h.org