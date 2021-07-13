This is what you can recycle with Chichester District Council’s new collection service

Cllr Penny Plant with items which can be recycled under the new collection scheme by Chichester District Council (Picture: Allan Hutchings) SUS-210713-092813001

One scheme will collect unwanted textiles and broken or unneeded small electrical items, and another will collect used coffee pods.

The 12-month trials will cover approximately 75 per cent of households in the Chichester District. You can check if your area is eligible here.

“We are always keen to make recycling easier for our residents and to help improve recycling rates in our area, so we are delighted to begin these trial schemes,” says Councillor Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment at Chichester District Council “With climate change at the forefront of residents’ minds, these new services are just a couple of ways in which we are working hard to enable residents to make a positive difference to their local environment.

“Our dedicated collection crews are due to start monthly collections for both services at the end of the month. If you’re in the trial area for our textile and small electrical recycling service, you will receive a pack from us through your door. This will include two dedicated recycling bags that need to be used to keep the textiles and small electricals separate and to help our crews identify the collection — a blue bag for textiles and a pink bag for small electrical items — as well as a leaflet with everything you need to know about the service and how it works.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new recycling schemes.

What textiles are included in the recycling scheme?

Clean, dry clothing

Paired shoes

Handbags and belts

Sheet

Pillow cases

Towels

Curtains

Which small electrical items are included?

Hairdryers

DVD players and game consoles

Small kitchen appliances

Smoke detectors and thermostats

Chargers and plugs

Radios

What about coffee pods?

Podback is the coffee pod recycling service. It’s the first of its kind in the UK. Created in partnership with the biggest names in coffee pod systems (Nespresso, Nescafe, Dolce Gusto and Tassimo) to give people simple and easy ways to recycle them.

Register for the Podback recycling service and order your free recycling bags.

Podback will send you a roll of bags for recycling your aluminium or plastic coffee pods. Only use these bags for the kerbside collection service.

Once you have your bags, simply follow the instructions and put them out for kerbside collection by 7am on your scheduled collection day. Collections take place once a month and may be different from your normal bin collection day.

Can you use any bags to recycle these items?

No, to use this service use the special bags provided by the council. Use the pink bag for small electricals and the blue bag for textiles.

Only one bag of each will be collected with each waste stream. In total you can put out: one pink bag for small electricals, one blue bag for textiles alongside any coffee pod bags.

If you have any excess items that can’t fit in your bag, you can take these to your nearest household waste recycling site. There you can recycle unwanted electrical items (big or small) as well as textiles.

When are the collection dates for my area?

You can find out whether you are included in the trial by using a postcode checker: www.chichester.gov.uk/textileandelectricalrecycling.

Councillor Penny Plant: “If we collect from your area, you can also use this link to check your collection day, which may be different to your normal bin collection day.

“While we are only able to trial this service in 75 per cent of the district, once the trial is complete we will be looking to see if these schemes can be rolled out and made permanent across the whole of the district. This would increase the area’s recycling levels by up to 2.5 per cent.”

What is collected in the usual recycling collection?

Chichester District Council said it already collects a wide range of materials for recycling, such as: foil; pots, tubs and trays; glass; cartons; aerosol cans; plastic bottles; cans; and, paper and card. These two new trials will further expand on this and enable residents to prevent even more going to waste.