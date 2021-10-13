Storrington in Bloom and development company join forces in village clean up

As summer came to a close, Wates Developments Ltd. joined volunteers from Storrington in Bloom to help the community tidy up on Friday, September 24, focusing on overgrown open spaces in the town around Old Mill Drive and Mill Pond. Sixteen colleagues from the regionally based residential developer picked up litter, cleared overgrown bushes and hedgerows and managed nettles and brambles.

The work was a real partnership effort, with support from the village wardens and Horsham District Council, who collected bags of vegetation and litter, as well as cleaning out the pond. Each year Wates Developments has supported community projects such as revamping the Swallow Room at Chichester Hall and painting Walberton Pavilion.

Holly Gardiner, senior land and planning manager for Wates Developments, said: “After many months spent working from home, we were delighted to be able to spend a day with the community of Storrington to help them look after their neighbourhood.”

Wates Developments supports Storrington in bloom