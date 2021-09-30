Sompting Brooks: EPIC Project named as finalist for the 2021 UK River Prize

The restoration project carried out by the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust was selected by the judging panel as one of only two finalists from a range of nominations across the country.

The River Restoration Centre announced the 2021 UK River Prize finalists today, celebrating the achievements of individuals and organisations working to restore rivers and catchments, and recognising the benefits to society of having a healthy natural environment.

The EPIC Project, which as restored Broadwater Brooks between Worthing and Sompting, was chosen for its urban stream regeneration and community partnerships, alongside West Cumbria Rivers Trust’s River Keekle Restoration, which restored natural processes to a plastic-lined river.

The EPIC Project at Sompting Brooks has been named as a finalist for the 2021 UK River Prize

Alistair Whitby, project officer at the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust, said: “This is a big deal for any river project and we’re very happy that our project on the edge of Worthing has been selected from nominations round the country.”

The 2021 UK River Prize winner will be presented with the trophy at the awards dinner on October 21, running in conjunction with the River Restoration Centre’s annual network conference.

Martin Janes, the centre’s managing director, said: “The global pandemic has put plans on hold, reduced the capacity of most organisations big and small and required adaptation to very different ways of working, and yet the call to protect and restore our rivers is stronger than ever.

The EPIC Project at Sompting Brooks has been named as a finalist for the 2021 UK River Prize

“These two NGO-led projects demonstrate the value of long-term perseverance and determination, the desire to effect change and improve our river environments and the benefits that those actions bring.”

Ann Skinner, one of the judges, recognised that both finalists had overcome considerable constraints to achieve excellent results in very challenging situations.