Popular Worthing garden still open to visitors to raise money for charity

The couple, of 52 Brook Barn Way, Goring, collected £1,800 by selling plants, and the rest was made up of the entry price for their garden visits.

While plant sales have now ended, their Channel View garden is still open to groups of all sizes, as it has been in many previous years.

People can expect to see patios, insect-friendly flowers, a wildlife pond, planted hanging baskets and containers, and underplating to provide a 3D experience.

Visitors in Channel View garden, Worthing.

There are also unusual structures in this seaside Tudor cottage garden, which support roses, clematis, and other flowers.

Entry to the garden is £5 per adult and children go free.

Dogs on leads are also welcome.

Jennie said: “We love sharing our garden with visitors.”