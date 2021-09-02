Overgrown weeds in Chichester city centre ‘a scandal’

Cllr Sarah Quail and the overgrowing weeds outside Chichester Cathedral SUS-210209-083215001

City councillor Sarah Quail, from Westgate, is also a member of the Business Improvement District (BID).

After watching the weeds slowly rise from the earth around the stumps of lime trees in West Street, she says something must be done.

Cllr Quail said the weeds were ‘unsightly’ in a ‘key location’ – and said such a location in a ‘hollowed out’ city centre with its rising number empty shops should be tended to.

“When I saw them I thought, this isn’t right and something ought to be done,” she said.

She logged the issue on Love West Sussex, the an portal for West Sussex County Council for residents to report issues, and asked if something could be done.

Sarah was then told by West Sussex Highways: “Unfortunately, due to budget constraints, we do not have the funding to carry out any work that is not safety related.”

Sarah said her reaction was one of ‘fury’.

“Afterwards I got on to all the councillors I know – county, district and city – and they all agree: it is a scandal,” she said. “I had already been liaising with the city council, and they were able to advise me that in fact, they look after the flower beds, and then alongside we have [the weed-ridden beds]. I think long-term the city does need to look at this and to seek a dowry from the district or the county to actually manage sites like this.

“It is absolutely ludicrous.”