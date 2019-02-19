Apple tree tributes planted at Steyning Community Orchard

Two more apple trees have been planted at Steyning Community Orchard, bringing the total number of fruit trees to 26.

Roger Brown, a steering group member and expert on fruit trees, gave a short talk to supporters on Saturday before the planting at the orchard, in Memorial Playing Field, Steyning.

Roger Brown, left, a Steyning Community Orchard steering group member and expert on fruit trees, talks to supporters before the tree planting

The first planted was an apple called Reverend Wilks, donated by Fred and Margaret Greenwood to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Fred said they chose that variety because shortly after they were married, they planted a Reverend Wilks tree in their garden.

In the first year, it produced just one apple, which he took to a local flower show and won a prize.

Then Ann Taylor, with her family and friends, planted a Catshead apple tree in memory of her husband Brian.

This cooking apple was first recorded in England in 1629.

Bob Platt, from Steyning Community Orchard, said: “Both planters were accompanied by a large number of family and friends of all ages.”

As well as apples, the orchard, adjacent to the Rublees Allotment hedge, has two plum trees from the original orchard planted by the Wood family, pears and self-seeded cherry plums.

Visit steyningcommunityorchard.org for more information.

