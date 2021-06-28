Electricity pylon fire leaves 26 homes without power

Fire crews were called to Greenfields in Nywood shortly after 2am to reports of a blaze on an overhead electricity pylon.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were joined by engineers from SSEN, the power company responsible for the lines.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally and no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Midhurst Fire Station

A spokesperson from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said: “We would like to apologise to our customers who were affected by this power cut, and assure them that our engineers did all they could to restore their supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Nineteen homes had their power restored at 6.55am and the remaining six were restored at 12.19pm, an SSEN spokesperson said.

The fire occurred at a transformer but it has since been repaired and no further work or cuts are anticipated.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 2.11am this morning to reports of an electricity pylon on fire at Greenfields in Nyewood.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Midhurst Fire Station to the scene, and upon arrival they were able to safely extinguish the fire. Engineers from SSE were also in attendance.

“The fire is believed to have begun accidentally, and fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.