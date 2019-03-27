Eight fire engines attend house fire near Haywards Heath

Firefighters are captured on video tackling a house fire near Haywards Heath last night (March 26).

Eight fire engines were sent to the blaze at a property in Station Road, Horsted Keynes.

Police closed off the road while firefighters dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a fire at a residential detached property in Station Road, Horsted Keynes at 7.10pm yesterday evening (March 26 ).

"Two engines were initially sent to the scene, and on arrival crews were met with a well-established fire in the roof space of the property.

"Additional crews were requested and at its height there were eight engines in attendance along with specialist appliances, including an Aerial Ladder Platform from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

Firefighters at the scene in Horsted Keynes last night (March 26). Photo by Eddie Howland

"Effective firefighting prevented the incident from escalating further and saved much of the property.

"Crews used 14 breathing apparatus, three hose reels and six jets to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was then scaled back, and crews remained at the scene overnight damping down.

"An inspection of the site is taking place this morning, with the cause currently under investigation."

Photo by Eddie Howland

