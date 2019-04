Two students at Our Lady of Sion were awarded first place in Worthing Rotary Club’s Young Writer competition.

Izzie Gee from year 12 won the senior category and Flora Burleigh from year eight won the intermediate category.

Nicky Babbage-Clark from Worthing Rotary Club presented certificates to all the students who took part

Rotarian Nicky Babbage-Clark presented their prizes, along with certificates to all the other students who took part.

Two other Sion students were highly commended. Izzie and Flora’s entries have now been put forward to the regional competition.