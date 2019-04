Children from St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Shoreham helped raise £300 for Brain Tumour Research by taking part in the charity’s Wear a Hat Day.

Pupils were able to attend to school in their own clothes and a hat for a donation on Friday.

Children from St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Shoreham

Staff said the children love this annual fundraising day and it was great to see them, and the teachers, in a varying assortment of hats.

Since it’s launch in 2010, Wear a Hat Day has raised more than £1million.