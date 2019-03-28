Dementia cookbook raises more than £10,000 for Horsham charity

Thousands of pounds has been donated to a Horsham charity from book sales.

Surrey-based sales and marketing agency Avansa visited to the Horsham offices of Alzheimer’s Society to present the £11,000 cheque.

Jenny Arnot, commercial director, and Alan Dowthwaite, managing director, gave the cheque in acknowledgement of sales of the Unforgettable Recipes book, written by Jenny in memory of her mother.

Jenny’s mother died from dementia at the start of 2017 and she wanted to do something to support people affected and to fund research. She said: “We are so delighted to have raised these funds. It’s a fitting tribute to my mother who really loved to cook.”

Avansa covered the cost of printing and publishing the book with support from commercial partners KP Snacks, Hi-Spirits, Dr Oetker, Sleaford Quality Foods and Cawston Press. All sales revenue goes to the charity.

Jenny, who wants to raise £20,000, added: “The cookbook features 46 recipes including two donated by Miranda Gore Browne – a former finalist on the Great British Bake Off,”

“I’ve met so many people who have been through or are going through a very similar situation to mine, where they have lost or are caring for a loved one. I’ve often been moved to tears when they shared their stories.

“When they bought Unforgettable Recipes, I knew they would find some comfort from the personal tributes and stories that accompany the recipes.”

Jess Hillicks, Horsham based community fundraiser (Surrey and West Sussex) for Alzheimer’s Society, worked closely with Jenny and Avansa. She added: “Unforgettable Recipes has raised a substantial sum of money. We are so pleased to be involved and to see the book reaching so many people. We really appreciate the work Jenny, the team at Avansa and the sponsors have done.”

To buy the book visit avansa.co.uk/unforgettable-recipes/

For more see www.alzheimers.org.uk