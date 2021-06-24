Cyclist taken to hospital in serious condition after collapsing off bike in Horsham
A nearby GP treated a cyclist after they collapsed off their bike in Horsham.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 11:58 am
An ambulance service spokesman said the air ambulance was called just after 11am on June 22 after the medical incident outside Riverside Surgery in Horsham.
He added: “A person had fallen off their bicycle – a collapse from a bicycle.
“Ambulance crews attended joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. The patient was treated at the scene by the GP prior to our arrival.”
The patient was then taken to the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton in a ‘serious condition’, he added.